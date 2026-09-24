Kansas City, Missouri, to use Hyundai, Kia settlement proceeds for violence prevention

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Kansas City, Missouri, plans to put proceeds from a settlement with Hyundai and Kia toward the city’s existing fund for violence prevention.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council unanimously approved the decision during Thursday’s meeting.

Money from Kia/Hyundai settlement to go to KC Violence Prevention Fund

The amount Kansas City will receive was not disclosed.

City officials said the settlement amount will remain confidential until all parties have signed the agreement.

Lawsuit followed rise in Hyundai, Kia thefts

Kansas City filed its lawsuit in 2023 amid a nationwide surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts and break-ins.

The city’s settlement is part of a broader nationwide agreement involving the automakers. The settlement is separate from claims involving individual vehicle owners.

AP Photo FILE

Four Kia models and two Hyundai models were among the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in the United States in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Kansas City’s city attorney is now authorized to sign the settlement agreement, allowing the proceeds to be deposited into the city’s Violence Prevention Fund.

Money expected to go toward violence prevention

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said the settlement could provide the city with a significant amount of funding for violence prevention efforts.

“This will be to the tune of a high, probably seven figures of millions,” Lucas said. “We do look to invest in violence prevention in Kansas City.”

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas pointed to the city’s existing violence prevention efforts, saying the fund has contributed to reductions in violent crime, shootings and homicides.

He also said the settlement money could help address other types of crime.

“We talk a lot about homicide numbers, as we should. That being said, we care about every type of crime in Kansas City, from the nuisance to theft to anything under the sun,” Lucas said.

The mayor said the city’s lawsuit also focused on the long-term costs vehicle thefts can place on cities and taxpayers.

The settlement proceeds are expected to take effect during Kansas City’s 2027-28 fiscal year.

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