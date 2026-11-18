KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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After years of planning for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kansas City may have surprised the world with how it pulled off the tournament, despite being the smallest host city for the event.

"The World Cup has changed Kansas City forever, how we are perceived," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council.

The Kansas City metro saw welcoming the world in action this summer.

KC2026, the organization that planned Kansas City's host city duties for the tournament, released its impact report. It estimated 680,000 visitors for the World Cup, including 400,000 Fan Fest visitors.

"When I was in Europe, automatically, when I said I'm from Kansas City, they knew we were a World Cup city. No one can ever take that away from us," Cowden said.

Kansas City has its hopes set on the 2031 women’s World Cup as FIFA Congress convenes next week to select host countries.

"Our region has the capacity to do more," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission. "What we've learned moving into the bid — even though staff for women’s World Cup is different, they of course know us now."

So, what else can the city expect? How else has this helped position Kansas City for more? I posed that question to stakeholders at a Tuesday press conference with KC2026.

"I think people recognize us as a sports leader. How do we parlay that into other economic drivers — whether it's manufacturers of things that build stadiums or sports tech?" said Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026. "We have this chance to use sport as Nashville uses music, to become a part of our brand identity."

KC2026 said this tournament validated Kansas City as the soccer capital of America. The committee point out lessons learned, including frustrations from business owners who expressed they didn’t get a lot of traffic from the World Cup.

The committee acknowledged the economic activity wasn’t evenly distributed.

It referenced the strong tie between the city of Lawrence and Team Algeria, citing the need for local conditions to shape local strategies for major events.

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