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Forty years after it was dedicated to the men and women who served in Vietnam, Kansas City's Vietnam memorial is showing its age — and raising concerns about what is being done to preserve it.

William Shaw | KSHB Vietnam Memorial

At first glance, the memorial is striking. But a closer look reveals cracks, crumbling concrete and litter filling the fountain and surrounding areas.

William Shaw | KSHB Mark McHenry - President of the City of Fountains Foundation

Mark McHenry, president of the City of Fountains Foundation, said years of wear have taken a toll.

William Shaw | KSHB Vietnam Memorial

"There's some deterioration of the concrete, concrete over times starts to crack and deteriorate and crumble and that's part of it,” said McHenry. “The base that holds some water, so you have to have good solid base, no different than pavement that we drive on. There's plumbing associated with it."

William Shaw | KSHB Colonel Lynn Rolf Jr.- Vietnam Veteran

As the city of fountains, McHenry says in addition to honoring the veterans the city has a reputation to live up to. For Colonel Lynn Rolf Jr., who served in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972, the condition of the memorial is painful — a reminder of another time when veterans felt forgotten.

"To any of us Vietnam vets it means a heck of a lot,” he said. "I was glad to have served and kept my men safe. And we returned to really a crappy welcome home and us Vietnam vets have said never again will a country take care of their veterans as they did us and spit on us."

The City of Fountains Foundation is working to get the memorial restored, but McHenry said it will take a combination of public, private and government funding to make it happen.

William Shaw | KSHB Vietnam Memorial

"The city is responsible yes,” said McHenry. “The parks board and the city. And the city government of course we're talking about when it does that. And there's always the possibility of other governmental funds. When we start talking government there are state and federal funds and there may be some options there as well."

At 78 years old, Rolf said he hopes to live to see the memorial restored to its former glory.

"I'm 78 years old I would sure like to see it pristine again."

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