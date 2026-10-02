KCMO homicides down 17% from last year, prosecutor calls for continued violence prevention efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Violent crime is down significantly in Kansas City, Missouri, compared to previous years. There have been 102 homicides so far this year, compared to 120 at this time last year.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson says the work to prevent deadly violence is far from over.

John Batten Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson

“I’m not going to sit here before you and act like it’s supposed to bring a sense of calm to our entire community,” Johnson said. “Families do continue to grieve.”

Johnson says both homicides and non-fatal shootings are down about 17% compared to last year.

Looking at the past five years, Johnson says homicides have declined about 18%, while non-fatal shootings are down about 33%.

100 homicides

“Which is huge, because, essentially, a nonfatal shooting is nothing but a failed homicide,” Johnson said.

Of the homicides recorded this year, 13% were related to domestic violence and 11% involved self-defense.

Nearly half — 49% — stemmed from an argument.

John Batten Kansas City homicides down 17% from last year as prosecutor calls for continued violence prevention efforts

Johnson says preventing those conflicts from escalating into violence requires more than traditional law enforcement.

She says the city needs to identify people at risk and connect them with resources before violence occurs.

“Making data-informed decisions, really looking at our crime hot spots, and funneling through resources there,” Johnson said. “One of the best things we have done in this community is make investments upstream and really invest in prevention.”

One program focused on violence prevention is SAVE KC, which works directly with people considered at high risk for violence.

Molly Manske, the program's director of services, says SAVE KC meets people where they are in their lives.

John Batten Molly Manske, SAVE KC Project director of services

“Right now, we’ve done over 250 crisis interventions with our clients,” Manske said. “The majority of those crisis interventions have a possibility to have a firearm be involved.”

The program's work extends beyond intervening during potentially violent situations. Manske says staff also help clients navigate challenges.

“Housing, employment opportunities, second chance housing opportunities," Manske said. All of those are battles that we deal with every single day for our clients.”

Johnson says continued investment in programs like SAVE KC will be important as Kansas City works to reduce violent crime..

“We need to expand our capacity. We need get funding to reach more individuals through SAVE KC,” Johnson said. “We need to enter into more partnerships with community organizations to help us serve that very vulnerable and potentially violent population.”

Johnson says the goal is to continue building on the progress already made while focusing on preventing violence before it happens.

“We’re in the process of replicating what we’ve been able to accomplish with SAVE KC and taking that into the domestic violence and intimate partner realm," said Johnson.”

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