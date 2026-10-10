KCMO market brings Black-owned businesses, artists and community together on east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

—

Black-owned businesses, artists and organizations came together Saturday for ECOSYSTEM, a community market focused on supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening connections on Kansas City’s east side.

Hosted by Ruby Jean’s Juicery in partnership with KC Black Owned, the market at 3000 Troost Ave. featured vendors, health and wellness activities, art and fashion, and resources for the community.

Organizers created ECOSYSTEM to help small businesses reach new customers, while encouraging residents to support the businesses and organizations in their own neighborhoods.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

“I said how about we come together and we do something in the form of (an) ecosystem, where we’re all ships rising at the same time, bringing our audiences together to have a good time,” said Chris Goode, founder of Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

Dr. Chelsey M., founder of KC Black Owned, said the event was designed to give consumers more opportunities to discover and shop with local businesses.

“We really want to show the community and help consumers diversify their shopping experience,” she said.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Dr. Chelsey M., founder of KC Black Owned, and Isiah Jackson, co-founder Run it Black.

Organizers also hope events like ECOSYSTEM will help change perceptions of Troost Avenue and create a stronger sense of belonging on the east side.

For Isiah Jackson, co-founder of Run It Black, that starts with residents taking an active role in supporting their community.

“A lot of times we really want community, but sometimes we forget we have to be community as well,” Jackson said. “So, showing up and supporting businesses. Going out of your way to supporting small businesses, supporting those in the community goes along way.”

Ecosystem event on East Side connects businesses and community

Goode said bringing people and businesses together creates opportunities that may be harder to achieve individually.

“Our power as a collective, you can never ever compete with a collective power,” Goode said. “We’re not strong as individuals, but we are strong together. No matter what the conversation is.”

Through ECOSYSTEM, organizers aimed to build relationships among local businesses and residents, keeping support within the community and helping neighborhood entrepreneurs grow in the future.

The market was free and open to the public.

—