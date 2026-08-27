KCPD, KC Mothers in Charge and Synergy Services bring domestic violence resources directly to residents' doors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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Every minute in America, 32 people are victims of domestic violence. Behind every statistic is a life changed by fear, trauma or even loss.

That reality is what drove the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's North and Shoal Creek patrol divisions, KC Mothers in Charge and Synergy Services to go door to door at Jefferson Manor Apartments. The complex has seen a high number of domestic violence calls.

The effort, part of a community awareness campaign called Voices Against Domestic Violence, brought an unprecedented level of resources directly to residents' doors.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Capt. Corey Carlisle, KCPD.

"We were able to bring all of the in-house services at one time to one event to the public," said Capt. Corey Carlisle. "Imagine being able to have a judge, a prosecutor and a Synergy Services specialist in your living room."

Carlisle said getting information into the right hands can change lives.

"Knowledge is power, and getting that information about the resources that are available, they can help someone," he said.

Latrice Murray, KC Mothers in Charge outreach specialist, said the stakes could not be higher.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Latrice Murray, KC Mothers in Charge outreach specialist.

"Today a domestic violence, tomorrow it could be a homicide," Murray said. "So, we want to let them know that we're here before that happens."

The campaign is designed to help community members learn how domestic violence affects their community, recognize warning signs and find ways to help prevent it.

Experts shared available support services, including shelter, counseling, legal help and safety planning, and answered questions in a safe, supportive setting.

For resident Aerial Boykin, who has experienced domestic violence, the outreach hit close to home.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Aerial Boykin, resident

"I didn't tell my mom, I didn't tell my dad, I didn't know who to go to," she said.

Boykin said seeing that kind of support show up at her door was appreciated.

"This is amazing, I love it," Boykin said. "It kind of makes me want to cry because I know what it's like to be alone, and I know what it's like to not have nobody, and this is amazing."

The team was able to make contact with 60% of families in the complex.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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