KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Plans for the Kansas City Royals to build a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City will go back before the city council this month.

The council already approved several funding and lease components to the $1.2 billion stadium, which is part of a $3 billion total development plan.

KSHB 41 News takes your Royals stadium questions directly to the front office

Tuesday, the Royals made President of Real Estate and Development Brooks Sherman available to answer questions about the project, so KSHB 41 News brought him questions directly from viewers.

“Why? Why are you moving? You have such a beautiful stadium out there?” Arthur Merino asked.

Jason Gould/KSHB Arthur Merino is a Royals fan.

The answer is layered.

Sherman said Kauffman Stadium is outdated. Its player development areas and clubhouse are not in line with the competition. The locker rooms are not built for female coaches, staff members and umpires, and fan amenities need improving.

“I’d say to Arthur, I think you will be very, very happy when you see what we get done with a state-of-the-art ballpark that’s true to the Royals and what that ballpark will bring for fan amenities,” said Sherman, who is not related to John Sherman, the club's principal owner.

Jason Gould/KSHB Royals President of Real Estate and Development Brooks Sherman.

The team plans to recreate nostalgic pieces of Kauffman Stadium at the new ballpark, including the CrownVision scoreboard and fountains in the outfield.

“How does the move benefit people who already live downtown?” asked Micah, who rarely goes to games.

Jason Gould/KSHB Micah holds his daughter and answers a question from a reporter.

“He’s a casual fan, lives nearby, this should be a dream for him,” Sherman said. “For what this will do for our stadium and our development, but what it will do for Power and Light and the Plaza, and using the asset that is the KC Streetcar to connect those two.”

Why aren’t the Royals paying for the entire project by themselves? The state and city are projected to contribute about $1 billion combined for the stadium and surrounding infrastructure improvements.

“When you look around at professional sports stadiums, it’s generally a public-private partnership,” Sherman pointed out.

Councilman Jonathan Duncan voted against a funding agreement. He doesn’t think the city has documentation showing the stadium is a responsible investment.

“I feel like we’ve handled the Royals with kids gloves. They are getting everything in this deal, and we’re getting very little,” Duncan said of the negotiations in August.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City Councilman Jonathan Duncan.

Sherman said the ballpark will spur more economic growth. He used PetCo Park in San Diego and The Battery in Atlanta to highlight recent stadium success stories.

“There will be an entertainment venue there, bars, restaurants, residences, more offices. We want it to be active 365 days a year,” Sherman said.

The Royals have agreed to a community benefits package that gives about $55 million to initiatives in the city over the next 30 years.

Why move forward with this project after voters rejected a stadium proposal in 2024?

“The Chiefs were included in that, they’ve since announced they’re moving to Kansas. This is a completely different deal,” Sherman said.

Royals & Crown Center New renderings of downtown Royals stadium from Aug. 18

How are you handle traffic and parking?

Sherman said there are about 16,000 parking spots within a 10-minute walk of the stadium site. He predicts needing about 9,000 on game days.

The entertainment district at a redeveloped Crown Center will give fans options before and after the game, reducing traffic surges.

“Come early, stay late. With the entertainment we will provide outside the ballpark as well as inside,” Sherman said.

The city should consider rezoning the land around Crown Center for a stadium later this month.

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