KCMO City Council approves rezoning for Royals ballpark at Crown Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to approve rezoning for a Royals ballpark at Crown Center.

Ordinance 260705 authorizes the rezoning of about 68 acres from Pershing Road to East 27th Street and Main Street to Gillham Road.

Before reaching the council, the ordinance first had to pass the City Plan Commission, which unanimously approved the plan in early August.

As expected, the city council gave its stamp of approval, moving the Royals’ nearly $3 billion development forward.

Just weeks ago, the council approved Ordinance 260704 , which authorized City Manager Mario Vasquez to execute previously negotiated lease, development, funding and community benefits agreements with the Royals and the club’s partners.

Brooks Sherman, the Royals' president of real estate and development, sees the project as a win for the team and for Crown Center.

But there are plenty of opponents.

Residents of the San Francisco Tower have sued the club, city and Crown Center to protect their property rights. The next hearing in that case is set for October.

Looking ahead, the next item standing in the Royals’ way is formal TIF approval. The city's TIF Commission approved a plan Wednesday to pay for the Royals stadium. However, the plan must wait two weeks before it goes before the city council for approval.

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