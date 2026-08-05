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KCMO City Plan Commission green-lights rezoning plan for Royals Crown Center ballpark district

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Kansas City Royals
Conceptual renderings of the Kansas City Royals ballpark plan for Crown Center.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Plan Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday morning to approve the rezoning plan for the Kansas City Royals’ proposed ballpark district.

The nearly $3 billion plan covers the Crown Center area from East Pershing Road to East 27th Street and Main Street to Gillham Road.

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Conceptual renderings of the Kansas City Royals ballpark plan for Crown Center.

KSHB 41 sports business reporter Tod Palmer attended the CPC meeting Wednesday.

He said additions were made to the plan conditions concerning traffic flow and access for fans and nearby residents. He also said the findings of a light and noise study will be distributed publicly.

Last week, a public meeting was held at Union Station to discuss the rezoning plan. The meeting was shut down early as hundreds chanted and demanded answers.

With the CPC approval, the Royals inch closer to breaking ground in 2027 on the mixed-use district.

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