KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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Despite news this week that Downtown Days in Lee’s Summit are a thing of the past following safety issues last weekend, the city - and residents - are moving forward with other gatherings.

Lee's Summit's Futbol Fridays event is scheduled to begin just one week after violence forced the indefinite cancellation of Downtown Days, prompting questions about how the city, police and organizers plan to keep attendees safe.

Lee's Summit residents say keep the events going after Downtown Days violence, but add more police, parents

Signs promoting the summer soccer celebration are posted throughout downtown Lee's Summit.

Organizers held a winter test run of the event , with the goal of bringing the community together every Friday to celebrate a summer of soccer.

LSGoal26 organizers Jon Elliot and Laura Maxwell could not do an interview requesting comment about their safety plans this week. On their event page, they write "your safety is our priority" and say attendees should expect extra police presence .

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Futbol Fridays is not a city-sponsored event. Mayor Beto Lopez released a statement about the city's role.

“Lee’s Summit is a community that values safe, welcoming events for residents, families, and visitors. Futbol Fridays is organized by LSGoal26, and the City is coordinating with event organizers to support a positive event downtown. We encourage attendees to follow event information from LSGoal26. We look forward to seeing our community come together in a positive and welcoming way.” Mayor Beto Lopez

Following the violence at Downtown Days, Lopez also said the city would take steps to address safety at future events.

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"We will continue to work with organizers of upcoming special events to develop plans that help prevent similar issues from occurring in our community," Lopez said.

People in downtown Lee's Summit shared mixed reactions about attending large events in the area.

Georgia Boston said she believes visible law enforcement will be key.

"They are just going to have to be careful, because the violence isn't going to stop because you take away one event," Boston said. "If it's going to happen during the fun time, it's going to happen anytime. I think they need to keep it very patrolled."

Boston also reflected on what the recent violence means for the community.

Megan Abundis/KSHB Georgia Boston

"It's sad in a way because you think of all the fun you've had in LS before, and it's always stayed away from here," she said. "It's like it's taken away the last of our innocence."

Boston added that she believes attendees have a role to play as well.

"See something, say something. I think people should be ultra cautious about having their children out, but yet don't take away all their fun," Boston said.

Anne Garcia said she does not think one violent incident should lead to blanket cancellations.

Megan Abundis/KSHB Anne Garcia

"I think we shouldn't cancel everything based on a few people," Garcia said. "Let's do a case-by-case and see how it goes along and how we can improve safety as we go along."

"The hope is that if it's Futball Fridays, you're going to have parents, and a lot of parents with young kids down here," Tim McGrail said.

McGrail also said event timing matters.

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"When it starts getting dark, maybe it's time to end the event," McGrail said.

He added that a strong adult and law enforcement presence will be essential.

"Enough adults, law enforcement that's around, to help make sure it's a safe environment and safe event," McGrail said.

The Lee's Summit Police Department said 5 officers will be on site when the event begins. At 9 p.m., that number increases to 10 officers. When the event ends at 10 p.m., 5 officers will patrol the downtown bar area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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