Lenexa-based Henderson Engineers shapes World Cup venues

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A Lenexa-based engineering firm has played a quiet yet significant role in preparing venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Henderson Engineers has worked on major stadiums and the training facility where Argentina and star player Lionel Messi will set up their base camp.

Henderson Engineers has contributed to HVAC, acoustics, and lighting work at several stadiums hosting World Cup matches, including SoFi Stadium, Gillette Stadium, and MetLife Stadium.

Ryan Starkovich, Henderson's venue sector executive, said his job is to make sure fans are comfortable at matches — without them ever noticing.

"Do all the things to make the building comfortable and function, and hopefully without people seeing or knowing they're there," Starkovich explained.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Ryan Starkovich is Henderson Engineers' venue sector executive.

Argentina will base at Sporting KC's facility in Kansas City, Kansas, during the tournament. During a tour last year, staff showed KSHB 41 News the amenities, including hyperbaric chambers, a sauna, and a pool.

Caitlin Carducci, former KC Current general manager, said during a similar tour of the Current's facility last year that it would be a great fit for any team. The Netherlands will use the Riverside, Missouri, location as its basecamp.

"You have everything you could possibly need right here," Carducci said in 2025.

Starkovich said the prospect of elite players using the spaces his team helped build is meaningful.

"To have him speak on something we did, would be pretty fun and exciting. Just to be like, 'Good job, team.' This is a moment we all deserve," Starkovich said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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