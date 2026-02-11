LIVE | Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas delivers State of the City address

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is set to deliver the 2026 State of the City Address Wednesday.

Lucas is scheduled to begin his remarks around noon from the KCMO City Council Chambers at City Hall.

Lucas is expected to touch on several topics facing city leaders, as well as look forward to the city’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

Watch live in the video player below.

—