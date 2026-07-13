Look ahead at what’s possible for Kansas City after World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Kansas City’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to a close and leaders are setting their sights on hosting future sporting events.

Kansas City is an official bidder for the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup. Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to include Kansas City in a bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I believe we will get the FIFA Women’s World Cup and I’m going for the Rugby World Cup,” he said at a ribbon cutting Monday.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at an event.

Lucas said the people, the leaders and the venues made Kansas City a successful host during the World Cup. Those are all things that bode well for future event bids.

Soccer fan Nate Orr predicted in 2022 the World Cup would transform Kansas City. He stands by that statement four years later.

“Yes, without a doubt," Orr said. "Who could argue otherwise."

Matt Reeb/KSHB Soccer fan Nate Orr (left) watches a video with a reporter.

He’s hopeful the success of this event will lead to more big events to be held in Kansas City.

“If we don’t seize the moment now, coming out of this World Cup, it will have been for naught. But I think we’ll do it,” Orr predicted.

Another focus on the future for Kansas City after Saturday’s final match and final day of the FIFA Fan Festival is what happens to the heart structure that greeted visitors as they entered the Fan Festival.

Lucas said he’s willing to pay the necessary costs to turn the structure into a permanent addition to the skyline.

“Who knew it would take us this long to find our heart here in the heart of America? We got it now. It’s the core of our region and we’re doing the work now to ensure it stays,” Lucas said.

A funding idea Lucas floated Monday was to include the heart in the One Percent for the Art component of a Royals downtown stadium deal.

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