KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson connected with the loved ones of Katie Garcia as the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department investigates her death. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

The death of a woman found unconscious in her yard in July is suspicious to her close family and loved ones.

Katie Garcia, 42, was found bloody, unclothed and unconscious in her own yard near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to her family.

A month later, she died in the hospital after multiple emergency surgeries.



Garcia's friends, family and community are questioning the investigation and they want to know what happened.



"I feel like I was her big sister, I have to protect her. I have to figure out what happened to her," said Jennifer Trimble, Katie's sister.

Courtesy of Jennifer Trimble

The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation.

Police haven't classified Garcia's death as a criminal investigation yet. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson in an email, they are waiting on Katie's cause of death from the medical examiner before pursuing a homicide investigation.



"Somebody dropped the ball," Trimble said.

Loved ones question Kansas City, Missouri, police investigation of woman's death



The family believes so far, the investigation has been mishandled.

The incident report provided by KCPD is heavily redacted, only revealing that officers were dispatched to the hospital.

KSHB 41 asked police if officers acted on information regarding a possible sexual assault and whether information was relayed by other first responders advising a rape kit.

"That is part of the ongoing death investigation and not publicly available at this time," KCPD replied. "Warrants for records and forensic analysis are commonplace in death investigations when the circumstances dictate."

Jackson also asked the police department to respond to allegations about the investigation being mishandled.

"The investigation is 100% open and ongoing, it has remained open throughout the entire time since the incident occurred. It remains an open ongoing death investigation. The Jackson County Medical Examiner will make a determination of cause and manner of death at the conclusion of their investigation," a KCPD spokesperson said.

Garcia's childhood friend, Nicole Bandera, is advocating with the family for more transparency from police.

Courtesy of Jennifer Trimble

"I wake up in the middle of the night, I slept for an hour, and I have a new question," Bandera said. "Why did she go outside at 12:11 a.m. alone without her dogs? Why were her dogs in a kennel? Why was she found without her pants on? How did she get the bruising and injuries on her body?"

The family is trying to plan Katie's funeral and celebration of life.

Her close friends and sister shared that their job is to put their grief on hold until the investigation is complete.



"That job is to turn this city inside out until we know the answer to every single question — until I can look her mother in her eyes and say this is what happened," Bandera said.



A TikTok page dedicated to pursuing justice for Garcia has gained more than 10,000 followers.

Her family is raising money for a legal defense fund through GoFundMe.



"I hope she’s proud," Garcia's sister said. "I hope I’m doing right by her."



The Jackson County Medical Examiner would not answer questions about the cause of death as the report is not complete.



"We are working every single lead until it has nothing left to give," Bandera said.



KSHB 41 asked the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department to confirm whether KCFD first responders described a condition consistent with possible sexual assault and whether they suggested a rape kit.

"That is an ongoing investigation with KCPD, as well as an instance that would fall under the HIPPA regulations. Therefore, I cannot provide any information in connection to her call. However, the types of questions you are asking is not something that would be in line with KCFD medical practice. While we are always an advocate at all times for our patients, those types of diagnosis and or suggestions would not be in our scope of practice," a fire department spokesperson responded.

—