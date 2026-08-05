ODESSA, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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A lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to restore Missouri's 5th Congressional District to its 2022 boundaries before November's general election, as incumbent Congressman Emanuel Cleaver prepares to face Missouri Sen. Rick Brattin.

The district's boundaries have shifted significantly. The map previously focused on Kansas City, but a 2025 redistricting effort by Republicans stretched it to Jefferson City — adding Odessa and many other rural locations back into Cleaver's district.

Missouri's 5th Congressional District map faces legal challenge ahead of November election

The group People Not Politicians filed the suit after the secretary of state blocked their ballot petition. The group is asking a court to restore the 2022 map before November's election.

Richard von Glahn of People Not Politicians said the legal fight carries significant weight.

"The stakes of the legal challenge we are now engaged in are very real and very high," von Glahn said.

In Odessa, some voters remember Cleaver's previous representation of their community and say they are open to having him represent them again.

Vernon Price, a regular at JJ's Down Home Cafe, recalled Cleaver going to bat for him on a veterans' issue.

"I had some problems with the VA and he went to bat big time for me on that," Price said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Navy veteran Vernon Price speaks with a reporter.

Some residents also pushed back on the assumption that rural Missourians will automatically vote Republican. Higginsville resident Jessica Sherwood said Cleaver's urban background does not disqualify him from representing rural communities.

"He knows the big city, so why wouldn't he know or learn to know the country? I don't see anything wrong with that," Sherwood said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Jessica Sherwood (right) speaks with a reporter.

A judge has not yet set a date for the hearing on the newest lawsuit from People Not Politicians.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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