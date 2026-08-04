Petition challenging new Missouri congressional map blocked by Secretary of State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins said Tuesday that a petition effort to challenge the state’s new congressional maps was "insufficient."

“After careful consideration, I’ve determined the challenge to the new Missouri First congressional map is insufficient due to it being unconstitutional,” Hoskins said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon from Jefferson City.

Petition to challenge new Missouri map blocked by Secretary of State

Hoskins said he consulted with Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and his own legal counsel in making the determination.

The decision means that the new congressional maps signed into law by Gov. Mike Kehoe last September will determine which districts voters will vote in during the November general election.

Hoskins had already declared the maps to be in effect for Tuesday’s primary elections.

He said his decision wasn’t based on the number of signatures on the petition, but instead his belief that the petition itself was unconstitutional.

KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan says the group behind the petition would likely file a lawsuit challenging the ruling.

Indeed, People Not Politicians announced their lawsuit less than an hour after Hoskins' announcement.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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