Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMissouriKansas City

Actions

Petition challenging new Missouri congressional map blocked by Secretary of State

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is speaking with the media regarding Missouri's latest redistricting map as primary elections continue in the state.
Secretary of State Denny Hoskins talks Missouri's latest redistricting map
Petition to challenge new Missouri map blocked by Secretary of State
Missouri Secretary of State Hoskins.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie.

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins said Tuesday that a petition effort to challenge the state’s new congressional maps was "insufficient."

“After careful consideration, I’ve determined the challenge to the new Missouri First congressional map is insufficient due to it being unconstitutional,” Hoskins said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon from Jefferson City.

Petition to challenge new Missouri map blocked by Secretary of State

Hoskins said he consulted with Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and his own legal counsel in making the determination.

The decision means that the new congressional maps signed into law by Gov. Mike Kehoe last September will determine which districts voters will vote in during the November general election.

Hoskins had already declared the maps to be in effect for Tuesday’s primary elections.

He said his decision wasn’t based on the number of signatures on the petition, but instead his belief that the petition itself was unconstitutional.

KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan says the group behind the petition would likely file a lawsuit challenging the ruling.

Indeed, People Not Politicians announced their lawsuit less than an hour after Hoskins' announcement.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Charlie Keegan

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube[88].jpg

Start Your Day with KSHB 41