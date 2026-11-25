OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Thanksgiving is a time when many give thanks, but for the Murphy family it's a bittersweet moment.

Next month the family is launching the non-profit, Callum Cares Foundation. However, it's their first year without Callum.

Photos in their home capture the four-and-a-half years the family spent with Callum.

Credit: The Murphy family

"Callum was so easy to love...spending days at home was the absolute best," said Mary Murphy, Callum's mother. "It was honestly being his insurance advocate, fighting hospitals, second, third opinions were hard."

He was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder at a young age. Murphy says Callum's condition made him "medically complex" as a child.

"Issues from neurology, to his digestion, his movement...he had dystonia, a movement disorder, epilepsy," Murphy told us.

After years of fighting, his parents decided to fight for him in another way they never imagined.

"We had an ambulance at our house every single week for a year," Murphy said.

The family consulted doctors and friends about ending his care.

"The quality of life he was living finally decreased from the efforts it was taking," Murphy said. "We would've done that for the rest of our life for him. We had to make the decision to transition him to end of life care."

Murphy recalled the final days being beautiful. Callum was surrounded by loved ones, and Santa Claus picked him up on Christmas Eve before he passed away.

The Murphy family of four became a family of three in 2025, but Callum still has a seat in the house.

Murphy and her husband are launching a non-profit in memory of their son, called the Callum Cares Foundation.

"We knew we had more in us we just didn't know what it looked like yet," Murphy said.

The non profit will support six medically complex kids and their families for life. The foundation's goal is to add an additional family every year.

"There's no on ramp you're just there and you're in it so parents are left to figure out things and insurance doesn't cover a lot," Callum's mother said.

Credit: The Gerson family

One of the six families selected are the Gersons.

Callie Gerson has a rare genetic neuro developmental disorder.

"Honestly, I was like can someone else get it? I don't want to take it from someone else," said Katie Gerson, Callie's mother.

Callie is eight years-old, and she was diagnosed with Atypical Rett Syndrome.

"It brings you back to what’s really important," said Callie's mother.

The Callum Cares Foundation raised $14,000 to jump-start the nonprofit.

"It's easier to think about things we had to get that we wish we had Callum cares for," Gerson said. "In terms of financial support that is limited."

Now, the Gersons have a community of mothers and fathers on a journey similar to their own.

The Callum Cares Foundation officially launches at an open house on Saturday, Dec. 5th. from 10am to 12pm at Chicken 'n Pickle in Overland Park. There will be a special guest appearance from the KC Mavericks.

The community can stop by to learn about the foundation and consider ways they can help.

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