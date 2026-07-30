“My relationship with Chief Graves has been a great one.” Leaders praise retiring KCPD Chief Stacey Graves

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Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves, the first woman to serve full-time as chief of the department, announced her retirement Friday.

Leaders praise retiring Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Stacey Graves

A nationwide search will begin to find the city's next police chief.

Graves was sworn in as the department's leader in December 2022.

Since then, community leaders say she kept her word, focusing on reducing crime while prioritizing stronger relationships between police and the community.

KCPD KCPD Chief Stacey Graves

In her swearing-in speech, Graves laid out her vision for the department.

"As chief of police, I will lead the Kansas City Missouri Police Department in providing a collaborative, community focused and professional service to our city's residents and visitors."

La'Nita Brooks Dr. Nicole Price, Author and motivational speaker

Dr. Nicole Price, author and motivational speaker, said Graves worked to build genuine partnerships with the community.

"I appreciated all her efforts to try to work in partnership with the community where she could."

Price said she hopes Graves' historic tenure inspires another woman to try for the department's top job.

"I do recognize because the Kansas City Police Department is not under local control that there are some limitations under what any Chief could do in that position," she said. "But I always found her to be a person that understood no matter where you lived, that you deserved to be protected and served."

Brian Luton Pat Clarke, community outreach specialist

Community outreach specialist Pat Clarke said his relationship with Graves was a positive one.

"My relationship with Chief Graves has been a great one."

Clarke said Graves stepped into one of the city's toughest leadership positions and did not back down.

"It wasn't easy and nor did anybody make it easy for her," Clarke said. "But things that needed to be done around my neck of the woods or certain parts on the east side she did her best to get it done."

Clarke said Graves inherited a department already under intense scrutiny following years of allegations of misconduct, handling of protests, officer-involved shootings and funding battles — and she chose to take on the job anyway.

"It's like trying to fix a car somebody already messed up," he said. "You do the best you can or you don't do it at all. And she chose to do it."

Her retirement announcement comes immediately after the FIFA World Cupb 26, one of the biggest public safety operations in Kansas City's history.

Graves will remain in her role until a new chief is hired.