Newhouse launches "Fathers for Change" program to address domestic violence through early intervention

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most domestic violence agencies focus on helping survivors.

But Newhouse, a Kansas City domestic violence agency, says preventing the next victim also means addressing those causing the harm.

Last year, Kansas City , Missouri, had its highest percentage of domestic violence homicides in a decade.

Newhouse President and CEO Courtney Thomas said focusing only on survivors is not enough.

La'Nita Brooks Courtney Thomas, President & CEO Newhouse

"If we're only focusing on survivors, then we're managing a crisis," she said.

Newhouse launched Fathers for Change this month, an early intervention program aimed at addressing domestic violence at the source.

The program includes more than a dozen one-on-one sessions in which therapists work to understand the trauma behind the violence. They also work with participants to help develop healthier relationship skills.

Thomas said the program targets the root causes of violent behavior.

"It focuses on the attachment theory," said Thomas. "We are working on behavior modification and also emotional regulation, parenting and co-parenting skills. So, really getting to the root cause of what is driving the violence."

La'Nita Brooks Ryan Dupree, Newhouse chief impact officer and Fathers for Change therapist

Ryan Dupree, Newhouse chief impact officer and Fathers for Change therapist, said simply giving participants a space to be heard already has shown results.

"There has been almost an automatic success of just being heard," he said. "When a lot of the times, a lot of the resources are dedicated to survivors, which is valid. To know there are resources for people who want to make a change in the early stages of how to process anger."

Dupree said the program helps fathers find motivators for change, including fatherhood and being a valued member of the community.

"We have to change something," Dupree said. "The crisis has only increased. It has not decreased. "So doing something that is vastly different than the norm I think is very, very important."

Fathers can be referred to the program through the court system or community partners.

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