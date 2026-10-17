'No Kings' protesters in Kansas City urge voters to take action ahead of November elections

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Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Mill Creek Park Saturday for the fourth No Kings protest, calling on people to turn their frustration into action by voting in November’s elections.

The rally was part of a nationwide wave of protests. While demonstrators carried signs and voiced concerns about the country’s direction, some said the turnout and energy felt different from previous events.

Brian Luton Carter Taylor, legislative chair for the Kansas City Federation of Teachers

“It’s not quite the same as the first couple of ones were,” said Carter Taylor, legislative chair for the Kansas City Federation of Teachers. “I think the first one had a lot of energy, it had a lot of motivation behind that carried into the second but a lot of frustration came along with that from people who really wanted to be doing more.”

Taylor said creating meaningful change requires action beyond attending a protest.

“It’s very easy to stand out here and hold a sign up,” Taylor said. “It’s a lot harder to actually put in the work and the effort to create physical substantial change.”

WATCH | 'No Kings' protesters in Kansas City urge voters to take action before elections

No Kings protesters in Kansas City urge voters to turn frustration into action ahead of November elections

For many demonstrators, that work starts at the ballot box.

Protesters pointed to several issues on Missouri’s November ballot, including Proposition A and Amendments 3 and 6. The measures address different issues, including congressional district boundaries, reproductive rights and the process for changing voter-approved laws.

Brian Luton Jan Brooks, protestor

Jan Brooks, one of the protesters, said reproductive health care is among the issues motivating her to speak out.

“I’m already passed childbearing age, but my granddaughter, my daughters are not,” Brooks said. “And that to me... women’s healthcare is healthcare.”

Brooks also wore a shirt with a message reflecting the frustration shared by some demonstrators.

“As my shirt says, we the people have had enough,” she said.

Brian Luton Elaine Bruner, with Respect Missouri Voters

Elaine Bruner, with Respect Missouri Voters, said voter participation is especially important when it comes to protecting the initiative petition process, which allows Missouri residents to propose laws and constitutional amendments.

“What’s at risk is our democracy if people don’t vote. That’s what’s really at risk,” Bruner said.

Bruner said she wants to prevent the Missouri Legislature from overturning voter-approved measures, regardless of political party.

“Because the other initiatives aren’t going to matter if they can just overturn it at will,” she said.

As the November election approaches, demonstrators said they want people to do more than attend rallies — they want voters to carry their concerns into the voting booth.

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