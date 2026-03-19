Northeast Kansas City, Missouri, cleaning service offers free home cleanings to people battling cancer

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In Kansas City's Historic Northeast, one small cleaning service is making a big difference by offering free home cleanings to people battling cancer.

After a career in residential cleaning, Kathleen "KiKi" Swift decided to start her own business, Swift Cleaning Pros.

Northeast KCMO cleaning service offers free home cleanings to people battling cancer

During a conference last year, she learned about Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit that provides free cleanings to any household experiencing cancer, and decided to join the movement.

"If I can go in and do that for somebody, to where their space is, their environment is more like the one they want to live in, maybe it’ll give them a little bit of hope and life back," Swift said.

In a neighborhood known for its tight-knit spirit, the business is offering families a fresh start. The simple act of kindness is restoring comfort and dignity, adding a little bit of light during tough times.

La'Nita Brooks Kathleen “KiKi” Swift, Owner Swift cleaning pros

"We do whatever they need," Swift said. "Like we had one lady that said, 'Can you just help me with my laundry?' And we’re like, 'Yeah, sure we can.'"

Swift said her goal is to provide the highest level of service to those going through difficult treatments.

"I had one even say, 'I don’t think my house was even this clean when I moved in,'" Swift said. "That’s what I go for, and that’s what I require my cleaners to do."

KSHB Cleaning for a Reason

In this corner of Kansas City, healing doesn't just happen in hospitals — it happens at home.

"Some of them are struggling with chemo, maybe some of them aren't going to make it," Swift said. "But for what I can do, I can help them live in a place that's more orderly, prettier, nicer, and they can live in that. And that's why I do it."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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