OSHA issues citation against Family Dollar for fatal building collapse in July 2025

Family Dollar paid a fine of more than $11,000 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month in connection with July 2025’s deadly building collapse at its Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, location.

KSHB 41 News obtained a copy of the citation this week. Inspectors wrote, “The employer did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."

Curtis Chambers, of OSHA Training Services Inc., said the maximum fine OSHA could levy on employers in 2025 was $16,550.

The citation initially called for that amount, but records indicate the government and Family Dollar settled on a fine amount of $11,585 in February.

Chambers said Family Dollar probably got a lower fine because the violation indicated the business alerted its landlord of issues with the building.

“OSHA determined there was a record, there was maybe an email or a letter, that the employer sent to the landlord to put them on notice,” Chambers said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Curtis Chambers of OSHA Training Services, Inc.

OSHA issues penalties against employers. It does not have jurisdiction over property owners or landlords.

Three lawsuits accuse the landlord and Family Dollar of negligence leading to the death of Larry Banks and injuries to others in the collapse.

James Stigall represents Tammy Martin, who survived the collapse but suffered serious injuries.

“It confirms what we already knew," Stigall said. "It does not necessarily move the needle or give us anything in our case like a smoking gun, per se, but it helps strengthen our conviction that OSHA agrees with us."

John Batten/KSHB James Stigall of SWL Injury Lawyers.

The three lawsuits will have a joint meeting with a judge on March 30.

A lawyer representing Family Dollar said their policy is not to comment on pending litigation. The property owner’s attorney did not return a call asking for comment.

