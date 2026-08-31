OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Five years ago today, Overland Park Police Department Officer Freddie Castro died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Overland Park Police Department honors fallen Officer Freddie Castro on fifth anniversary of his death

He contracted the virus while on duty.

His family and the police department gathered Monday to remember his life and legacy.

Castro was just 23 when he died on August 31, 2021. He had been with the department since he was 19.

He became a sworn officer when he was 21 — fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

La'Nita Brooks OPPD Chief Doreen Jokerst

Overland Park Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said Castro's impact extended far.

"His legacy reaches far beyond his badge," said Chief Jokerst. " It lives on in our department he served and in the community he proudly protected."

Castro's mother, Michaela Robles, said not a day goes by without thinking of her son.

La'Nita Brooks Michaela Robles, Officer Castro Mom

"Freddie, there isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss you," she said."Five years may have passed, but the love a mother has for her son, never fades. I miss him. I miss him a lot and I just always wonder what he would be like if he were with us today."

Robles said Castro was determined from the start to become a police officer — and he did exactly that.

"He always wanted to be an officer, he was very determined," she said. "He was determined to do what he always set his goal out to be and he accomplished it."

Castro was remembered as a standout officer who regularly received letters commending his work. Five years later, Robles said she finds comfort in knowing her son lived out his purpose.

"He had this whole life ahead of him," Robles said. "But did he really have a whole life ahead of him. I mean he did everything he said he was going to do and accomplished. I mean it was a short time, but he accomplished what he said he was going to do."

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