Pleasant Hill police announce charges in deadly Price Chopper shooting

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Chief Tommy Wright announced Tuesday Amy Coon, 45, of Strasburg died in a shooting Monday in the Price Chopper parking lot.

Charges announced in Pleasant Hill shooting

The chief added Allen Prince is facing one count of first degree murder, two counts of assault, and three counts of armed criminal action. Prince is the suspect in the shooting. Wright said he shot himself, but is alive at a hospital.

Investigators have not been able to interview him and have not established a motive for the shooting. Wright hasn’t found any connection between Prince and the two shooting victims.

According to Wright, Prince also shot a 16-year-old Price Chopper employee, initial reports Monday labeled the employee as 17. Police did not identify the employee because he is a minor.

Wright says the teen is stable and in “good spirits;” adding the department’s school resource officer visited him in the hospital Monday.

The police chief added two men visiting the Price Chopper at the time of the shooting drew their own firearms and approached Prince before he shot himself.

Wright said those men likely prevented further harm and they will not face any charges. Wright said one of the men kept contact on the suspect while the other helped the store employee.

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