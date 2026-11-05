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Missouri voters have made their decision on Proposition A, rejecting a proposed congressional redistricting map that would have significantly changed the state's current congressional boundaries.

WATCH | Politicians, activist react to rejection of Proposition A, keeping 2022 Congressional Map in place

PROP A REJECTED

With more than 60% of voters voting against the measure, the decision means Missouri will keep its 2022 congressional map rather than move forward with the proposed Missouri First map.

For Richard Von-Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians, the outcome represents what can happen when Missourians come together around an issue.

La'Nita Brooks Richard Von-Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians

“The story of Proposition A is when people come together, they can really do amazing things,” Von-Glahn said.

He said the rejection extended across communities throughout the state.

“It wasn’t just rejected in Kansas City," said Von-Glahn. "It was rejected in counties in Northern Missouri, it was rejected in counties through the Lake of the Ozarks, it was rejected in St. Charles, and Jefferson County, and St. Louis, and down in the boot hill.”

At the heart of the Proposition A debate was whether Missouri voters wanted to adopt the new Missouri First congressional map or retain the boundaries established in 2022.

The proposed map would have significantly affected the district represented by Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, making the potential changes to congressional representation a major part of the statewide discussion.

La'Nita Brooks Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II

Cleaver described the outcome as a message from Missouri voters to Congress.

“The voters sent a loud message to Congress that they want pre-clearance because they rejected what the Missouri General Assembly was serving," Cleaver said. "And I think that’s as good a statement, maybe the most powerful statement in the country."

The proposed Missouri First map had received support from Republican Governor Mike Kehoe.

In a statement Kehoe said:

“While out-of-state special interests repeatedly attacked the map through courts and the ballot box, our commitment to ensuring Missourians have strong, effective representation in Washington remains unchanged."

Republican Congressman Mark Alford also acknowledged the results, saying he respected the decision made by Missouri voters.

“The voters of Missouri have spoken, and I fully respect their decision,” Alford said. He added that although the Missouri First map would not move forward, his mission remained unchanged.

La'Nita Brooks Politicians, Activist react to Rejection of Proposition A

While the vote settles the immediate question of whether Missouri will adopt the proposed map, activists say it also raises broader questions about who should have a role in drawing congressional districts.

“The question why politicians should even be involved in redistricting to begin with when there’s such an opportunity for corruption and self-dealing in that. And so, that’s a question we might look at,” he said.

With Proposition A rejected, Missouri's 2022 congressional map remains in place.

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