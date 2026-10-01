KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Rain poured Thursday morning and late afternoon, causing concern for some Kansas Citians.

Rain brings familiar floods and optimism around Kansas City

“The flood got into their cars, a lot of people lost their cars” Ginger Miller described a different storm’s impact on Westport.

Jake Weller/KSHB Ginger Miller has seen powerful floods in Westport.

The city is in the process of preventing flooding in Westport with a $30 million stormwater improvement project.

John Witherspoon has a positive attitude the project will make a difference when crews complete the work in early 2027.

“Coming from a hurricane zone area, it’s very important to be prepared,” said Witherspoon, who moved to KC last year after living on the east coast.

Jake Weller/KSHB John Witherspoon speaks with a reporter.

In the city’s historic Northeast neighborhood, Chouteau Trafficway flooded near St. John Avenue. City crews blocked a lane of traffic until they could unclog the storm drain.

Shawn Bohan said the area is notorious for flooding, but he has seen the city’s response improve.

“They do get to it quicker than what they used to,” Bohan said. “It used to be two or three days and it’d be blocked and you couldn’t go down there.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Shawn Bohan speaks with a reporter.

He has seen cars get stuck in the water before.

Rain showers are expected to continue through midnight.

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