KSHB 41 Weather | A washout Thursday in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- River and flash flooding concerns Thursday
- Clearing and drying out Friday
- Beautiful fall weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Rain likely throughout the day with some thunderstorms. Flooding possible.
High: 71°
Wind: S-N 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A wet, cool night.
Low: 53°
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Friday: Dry, sunny, and cooler.
High: 68°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
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