KSHB 41 Weather | A washout Thursday in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



River and flash flooding concerns Thursday

Clearing and drying out Friday

Beautiful fall weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain likely throughout the day with some thunderstorms. Flooding possible.

High: 71°

Wind: S-N 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A wet, cool night.

Low: 53°

Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Friday: Dry, sunny, and cooler.

High: 68°

Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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