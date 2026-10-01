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KSHB 41 Weather | A washout Thursday in the Kansas City area

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • River and flash flooding concerns Thursday
  • Clearing and drying out Friday
  • Beautiful fall weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain likely throughout the day with some thunderstorms. Flooding possible.
High: 71°
Wind: S-N 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A wet, cool night.
Low: 53°
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Friday: Dry, sunny, and cooler.
High: 68°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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