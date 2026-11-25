KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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A new prison re-entry program is filling a need this holiday season.

Cornerstone Re-entry Living is expanding into Kansas City, Missouri. from Kansas City, Kansas.

Watch: Reentry program for seniors expanding into Kansas City, Missouri during holidays

Reentry program for seniors expanding into Kansas City, Missouri during holidays

Doniel Durham has been out of prison for a year and knows how challenging it is to start over at 55 years old, especially when choices are limited.

"I'm just trying to find my way back," He said. "And God, He'll make sure you repeat that same circle and cycle again until you get it," said Doniel Durham, an ex-convict.

Durham was sentenced to five years in prison for forgery and resisting/fleeing arrest.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB Doniel Durham

Now that he’s served his time, he wants a different life.

A friend strongly encouraged him to join the re-entry program.

"I wanted to help the vulnerable population and I seen a need that they were being left behind," said Shafawn Morrison-Hill, Founder/Executive Director of Cornerstone Re-entry Living.

The program built its first home in KCK this year. It's working on renovating a second home located on Benton Boulevard in KCMO.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB Shafawn Morrison-Hill, Founder/Executive Director of Cornerstone Re-entry Living

Cornerstone Re-entry Living provides transitional housing and resources for adults over 65 years old unless a special age circumstance is approved.

"Sad to say — I'd probably be dead...You know what I'm saying?" Durham says. "It's either dead or the penitentiary."

Morrison-Hill is a former nurse who founded Cornerstrone Re-entry Living because she saw a lack of resources for older adults transitioning from prison back to a normal life.

The program's second home should open by next month.

"It's already hard out here for just normal day-to-day people so imagine you coming home and you know technology's changed, healthcare services have changed, benefit resources, just everything has changed...and like you're like, you've just been left behind," Morrison-Hill said.

Durham has plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season. He'll move into the KCMO home when it's finished.

"Very thankful. Very, very thankful," he said.

He's proof that starting over is possible and getting a second chance.

"Some people just need to hear that I believe in you, that I love you," Durham said. "That carries a whole bunch of weight."

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