Rick Brattin nominee of Missouri Fifth District GOP Primary

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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MO Senator Rick Brattin claimed victory as the Republican nominee in the primary race for Missouri’s fifth congressional district.

Rick Brattin projected nominee of Missouri Fifth District GOP Primary

Senator Brattin is endorsed by President Donald Trump. The race is Missouri's first test of its new congressional maps changed through mid-decade redistricting.

Following a crowded primary, Senator Brattin will face Congressmen Emmanuel Cleaver II, the incumbent since 2005.

Sen. Brattin said: “It’s an amazing, euphoric experience. Honestly, all this hard work all comes together and to be victorious it’s amazing. To God be the glory in all this.”

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson asked the senator to comment on the fairness of redistricting.

He said the map represents Missouri — a "bright red state".

Brattin: "I fought for the 7-1 map back when we originally drew the 6-2 map in 2021/2022. I was the guy standing on the floor filibustering saying this type of map represents Missouri. So I'm just glad we were able to catch up and have a leader in the president and a leader in the Governor Mike Kehoe to actually do it."

Jackson asked about issues that are on Missourian’s minds, including data centers and immigration.

Brattin: "With incoming AI, we have to make sure we stay ahead of the game but it needs to be done in a responsible manner, in the proper locations to ensure you're not a suck on the utilities and infringing on people’s way of life, their homes and properties."

Brattin said he supports the presence of ICE in the community.

"We’ve got to do everything we can to work with the president’s agenda and deport as many people who are here illegally," he said.

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