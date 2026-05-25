Scouts place 441 poppy wreaths to honor Kansas Citians lost in World War I

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Local scouts placed 441 poppy wreaths at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Monday to honor the 441 Kansas Citians who were killed in the First World War.

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“This year is especially significant as it marks 100 years since the dedication of this memorial in 1926," said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. "A monument built not only of stone and steel but also of service and sacrifice and unity.”

Unity was on display this Memorial Day at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Leaders across the bi-state region, veterans and Kansas Citians gathered to pay their respects, and local scouts carried poppy wreaths like a badge of honor.

Jason Gould/KSHB Braden Burgin

“Part of scouting is showing respect to those who have come before you — the old teaching the new, and then those new people becoming the old and teaching the next generation," said Boy Scout Braden Burgin, 17.

U.S. Navy veteran David Miller said he felt a personal connection to the ceremony. He said his uncle was killed five weeks into his service in the Korean War.

Jason Gould/KSHB David Miller

Monday, as the 441 names of the Kansas Citians who were killed in World War I were read, Miller said he was reminded why he showed up.

“It goes through your mind about what they went through in that horrible trench warfare over there in Europe, that they so willingly went over and gave their lives for our great country," Miller said. "That’s why we do this today and that's why I come out in uniform to honor them.”

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