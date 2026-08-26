Self-defense cases rise in Jackson County; prosecutor wants reform

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson reached out to the family of Marcel Nelson after hearing about efforts related to Missouri self-defense laws. KSHB 41 covered several stories with the family after Nelson was killed in 2023 by a former KCPD officer. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

After someone is hurt or killed in a confrontation, it's common to hear, "Was it self-defense?"

During the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners' regular meeting Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said her office is taking a closer look at how to reform self-defense laws in Missouri.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson, who covers Kansas City, reached out to a family that understands the complicated legal implications.

Eboney Allmon's brother, Marcel Nelson, was killed in 2023 by Blayne Newton, now a former KCPD officer.

This conversation reminds her of what led up to his death.

KSHB 41 Eboney Allmon's brother, Marcel Nelson, was killed by a former KCPD officer in 2023.

"Still not satisfied... Hopefully one day," Allmon said. "Sadly, we were his last case."

Missouri's "stand your ground" law allows a person to use deadly force to protect themselves against death or serious injury.

That's what Allmon said her brother was doing when he was involved in a road rage shooting. He fired his gun and was killed by Newton.

The former KCPD officer fired 16 shots into Nelson's vehicle.

KSHB 41 KCPD Officer Blayne Newton firing 16 rounds into Kristen Fairchild's minivan in 2023.

Nelson's girlfriend, Kristen Fairchild, was also killed.

Allmon's son was in the backseat and survived his injuries.

Criminal charges weren't filed against the officer, but the family won a civil lawsuit against KCPD.

"As long as these laws are not being held accountable, I have something to say," Allmon said.

KSHB 41 Marcell Nelson

She sees some areas where reform is needed.

Prosecutor Johnson's office declined to charge in 12 cases in July and 46 for the year, citing self-defense statutes.

"This is not a gun issue. It's a use of guns issue," Johnson said.

KSHB 41 Melesa Johnson

The prosecutor's office is flagging the need for more awareness and reform.

Johnson told the KC BOPC on Tuesday morning about a joint effort among prosecutors across the state.

Their efforts involve educating the community about when deadly force is justified and connecting with legislators ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

"More people in our community are using force, very often deadly, and feeling justified in doing so," Johnson said. "It is not our goal to remove anyone's guns from their home or possession. We are just trying to limit instances in which deadly force is justified in our community."

KSHB 41 Jackson Co. Prosecutor Melesa Johnson speaking at the Kansas City, Missouri Board of Police Commissioners regular meeting.

There's an opportunity for lawmakers to put a face to the reasons why — considering a family experienced self-defense laws working for and against them.

"There's a thin line there ... a very thin line," Allmon said. "Our government should sit down and have these conversations, have these difficult talks."

—