Settlements reached for victims in 2025 Family Dollar roof collapse in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. She has been following the impact of Family Dollar's roof collapse since 2025 and tracking lawsuits by all parties. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

Two settlements were reached in civil lawsuits against Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and the store's property owner, Arthur Fels Company.

The lawsuits were filed after the 2025 roof collapse at a Family Dollar store at 3726 Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri. The building was demolished this summer.

Tammy Martin spent a month in the hospital after suffering several injuries in the roof collapse, including the amputation of two fingers, a pelvic fracture and multiple face and rib fractures.

Martin filed a personal injury lawsuit. A motion to request punitive damages was recently denied.

Larry Banks died in the collapse. His widow, Vicki Banks, sued for wrongful death.

Jury trials for both cases were cancelled.

Details of the settlements are not publicly available. All parties are finalizing the details of the agreements.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson spoke with Martin and her attorney, James Stigall, about the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's investigation this summer.

Jackson asked for information and comments about the settlements from all parties involved.

Martin's attorney declined to comment.

An attorney representing Arthur Fels Company declined to comment. The company's Vice President, Steven Trenton, thanked Jackson for calling" but declined to comment.

Attorneys for Family Dollar declined to comment.

KSHB 41 had not received a response from attorneys representing Dollar Tree and the Banks family,

—