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There's a little more soul in Christmas this year.

The Soul of Santa celebration is returning to Kansas City, bringing holiday music, festive lights and a message organizers said goes beyond the season: spreading kindness, promoting inclusion and giving back.

Hosted by the TSOS Do Good Foundation, the annual tree lighting is celebrating its eighth year at 18th and Vine. Organizers are also expanding the holiday celebration to the Shops on Blue Parkway.

La'Nita Brooks Tucker Lot, founder of Soul of Santa

"It's a jazz theme. This is a cool Santa," Tucker Lot, founder of Soul of Santa, said. "I mean, you think of jazz, all you got to do is give him a saxophone."

But organizers said the event is about much more than Christmas decorations and holiday entertainment.

"It's all about uplifting the east side of Kansas City," Lot said. "It's an opportunity. There wasn't a tree."

The celebrations also aim to raise awareness about disabilities and chronic health conditions. This year, organizers are highlighting asthma and allergy awareness, along with healthcare equity.

La'Nita Brooks Dennis Powell, executive director of the TSOS Do Good Foundation

"Our tree lighting ceremonies are centered on disability and chronic condition awareness," Dennis Powell, executive director of the TSOS Do Good Foundation, said.

In addition to the tree lightings, families at both locations can attend a free Community Resource Breakfast featuring clothing and toy giveaways for children.

Organizers said the goal is to bring the community together and encourage people to make kindness part of their everyday lives.

WATCH: Soul of Santa brings holiday spirit, community resources to Kansas City

Soul of Santa brings holiday spirit, community resources to Kansas City

"The soul of Santa is all about looking within. Making choices to do good, to help others when you can," Powell said. "When you do that, you're doing good 365. The world's a better place."

Lot said the message behind Soul of Santa is that everyone has the ability to make a difference.

"Everybody's the soul of Santa. It's about your spirit," Lot said. "Look inside yourself and find yourself, and you will see that the soul of Santa is a spirit in you and the same spirit in me. That makes us equal."

Organizers hope the message lasts long after the holiday lights come down. You don't need a red suit or a sleigh to be Santa. Sometimes, all it takes is a little soul and a willingness to do good.

The Blue Parkway tree lighting is Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the 18th and Vine lighting is Dec. 5. The free community breakfasts are Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

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