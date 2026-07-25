State senator, law enforcement host brunch to tackle minority mental health, teen and domestic violence

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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About 20% of teens in the United States face a mental health disorder. On Saturday, Missouri Sen. Barbara Ann Washington and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated brought community members together to discuss ways to address that challenge in Kansas City.

The 13th Annual Brunch with Bebe's Sisters brought together mental health professionals, law enforcement, educators and community members to discuss the unique challenges many minority communities face when it comes to seeking mental health care.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Missouri Sen. Barbara Ann Washington.

Washington said too many people in minority communities are not getting the help they need.

"Black people, Brown people, Asian people and Hispanic people, we just don't seek treatment," Washington said.

Washington said the goal of the event is to change that.

"To bring more attention and education to minorities to try to help more of us — more people of color get help and identify what those needs are in the community with respect to mental health," Washington said.

Brunch aims to help tackle minority mental health, teen and domestic violence

This year's event also focused on teen violence and domestic violence.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Major Kari Thompson and mental health expert Dr. Kristina Jones led a discussion on the importance of recognizing how trauma can affect families and entire communities.

Courtney Thomas, president and CEO of Newhouse, said the need for mental health resources in Kansas City is urgent.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Courtney Thomas, president and CEO of Newhouse.

"Today we talked about the impacts of domestic violence on children and their mental health," Thomas said.

Thomas shared that the data makes clear that the community can't afford to look away.

"Last year in our community, there were over 31,000 requests for help that went unmet due to a lack of bed space and resources in our community," she said. "When you couple that with Missouri ranking in the top 10 deadliest states for women to be killed by their abuser, and Missouri ranks eighth in the nation for violent crime, and Kansas City ranks number one in the volume of domestic violence calls — those are not statics that we can ignore."

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Organizers said the goal of conversations like this is to remove the stigma around mental health and seeking help.

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