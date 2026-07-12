Swiss, Argentina fans show competitive spirit for last World Cup match in KCMO

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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After hosting six FIFA World Cup matches, Kansas City's hosting duties are coming to a bittersweet end.

Switzerland and Argentina closed out the World Cup in KCMO with a quarterfinal that determines what team advances to the semifinal round.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson spent time at in the Power and Light District on Saturday.

Both teams made the last match in Kansas City a memorable one. Switzerland fans marched through downtown for their traditional "Red Walk" ahead of the match.

KSHB 41 Swiss fans in downtown KCMO for their traditional "Red Walk" ahead of the match.

The walk was similar to the Netherlands' "Oranje or Orange Walk" but on a smaller scale.

Kansas City has been a melting pot of culture for the tournament but Swiss and Argentinian fans didn't want people to forget that it's still all about the competition.

13-year-old Henry Hicks and his friend Cal Clifton were hoping to score last minute quarter final tickets at a reasonable price while waiting at Power and Light.

They have Swiss roots and wanted to see their team advance in-person for the first time.

Clifton said: "I think it’s so crazy it's here. I can’t fathom I can be so close to where it all is. I went to the Netherlands game it was the coolest moment of my life."

Both teens told KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson they were surprised Switzerland made it this far and it's time for Argentina to bow out.

"I think all Argentina fans are bandwagons." Hicks said. "Most of the goals I feel like should not have happened that Argentina has and they've been into too many World Cups."

Argentina fans showed up with a comfortable sense of how the match would end.

"There's no rivalry," said Alessio, an Argentina fan. "Argentina is just superior."

Swiss fans blocked out the noise — proud of how far the team made it in the tournament.

"I think we're the Cinderella city [Kansas City] and Switzerland is the Cinderella team of the World Cup," said Swiss Fan Georgianne Roberts.

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Win or lose — this has been a once-in-a lifetime experience for soccer fans from around the world.

"We Argentinians have Futbol in our blood," said Argentina Fan Maria Pudeisky.

Both fan bases are hope the last match in Kansas City isn't their last showing in the World Cup.

Clifton said: "We made it further than anyone expected —no matter what happens, this has been a great World Cup for us."

Saturday was also the last day for FIFA fan fest.

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