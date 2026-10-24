Thousands gather at Crown Center for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Thousands of people gathered Saturday morning at Crown Center to support breast cancer survivors, honor loved ones and raise awareness during the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The annual event brought together survivors, families and supporters for a 5K walk focused on raising money and awareness to help fight breast cancer.

The event began at Crown Center Square.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41

For attendee Levona Holland, showing up was a way to support people who have faced the disease.

“I’m a supporter of the survivors, the people,” Holland said. “I know a few people that are survivors, and a blessing to be a part of (this).”

Holland said seeing so many people come together can make a difference for those who have battled or are battling breast cancer.

BREAST CANCER WALK

“I bet it just makes them bubble up inside to see all the people and just know they have all the support,” Holland said.

Among those taking part was a group of women, including Annette, who were excited to cheer on survivors and participate in the walk.

Jason Gould

For them, being there was about showing support and reminding those affected by breast cancer that they have a community behind them and do not have to face the fight alone.

The Making Strides walk is part of the American Cancer Society’s effort to fund breast cancer research and provide support for people affected by the disease.

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The event also gives participants an opportunity to celebrate survivors.

For Holland and others who came out Saturday, the message was clear: survivors are not alone in their fight.

You can learn more about the American Cancer Society here.

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