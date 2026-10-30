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As laid-off General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant workers face continued financial uncertainty, UAW Local 31 is stepping up to help members and their families through a difficult time.

The local union recently held a pantry drive to provide support for workers who have been out of work for nearly two years. With the holidays approaching and supplemental benefits set to be cut by 50% next month, the donations are helping ease some of the financial pressure on affected families.

WATCH | UAW Local 31 supports laid-off GM Fairfax workers with community pantry drive

UAW Local 31 Supports Laid-Off GM Fairfax Workers

For Jamie Kennedy, a laid-off GM Fairfax worker with 26 years of service in the corporation, the situation is an all-too-familiar one. Having worked at three different plants, Kennedy knows the uncertainty that comes with layoffs and not knowing when work will resume.

“I’m kind of familiar with getting laid off and the scare of not knowing when the return is and how you’re going to take care of your kids and your family,” Kennedy said.

La'Nita Brooks Jamie Kennedy, and other laid-off GM Fairfax workers

The impact extends beyond individual workers. In some cases, multiple members of the same family work at the plant, making the loss of income even more difficult to navigate.

Kennedy said the reduction in benefits also makes it harder for family members to support one another financially.

“You could normally help out, but you can’t,” Kennedy said.

The pantry drive offered a reminder that workers are not facing these challenges alone. Donations from the community, including a significant contribution from Pipe Fitters Local, demonstrated the solidarity that continues to bring union members and their communities together.

La'Nita Brooks UAW Local 31 Supports Laid-Off GM Fairfax Workers With Community Pantry Drive

Kennedy described the outpouring of support as overwhelming.

“I had tears this morning,” Kennedy said. “It was very moving to see people care that much.”

Workers are expected to return to the plant in mid-to-late 2027, as demand for the Chevrolet Equinox remains strong. Until then, UAW Local 31 and community supporters continue to play an important role in helping affected workers make ends meet.

For Kennedy, the message is simple: solidarity matters most when times are tough.

“I appreciate everybody’s help and support through this,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got to lean on each other for sure, because we are a family.”

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