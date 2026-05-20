KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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Hundreds of people packed the parking lot at Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue on Wednesday for the grand opening of United Market KC, a new grocery store community members say represents more than a place to shop.

"A place where families can once again access fresh, affordable food right here in the heart of Prospect," Helen, a speaker at the event, said.

La'Nita Brooks United Market opens in Kansas City's Linwood shopping center, bringing fresh food back to Prospect

The store replaces the former Sun Fresh location, which was marked by empty shelves and unpleasant smells before closing.

Under new ownership and a completely new brand, community leaders and the store's owner say United Market KC is a new beginning for the corridor.

United Market opens in Kansas City's Linwood shopping center, bringing fresh food back to Prospect

The grand opening drew the Kansas City, Missouri, mayor, several city councilmembers and community leaders, who all spoke at the event.

The day included performances, a live band, free samples and a flood of customers shopping the aisles for the first time. The first five customers received $100 toward their purchase.

La'Nita Brooks Anthony Estrada, owner of United Market,

Anthony Estrada, the owner of United Market, closed the ceremony with a heartfelt speech about his hopes to unite the community through food — a vision reflected in the store's name.

"Extremely excited," Estrada said. "I feel like the community really showed up. I feel like that's what we need for the store to be successful. We're here to serve the community the best we can."

La'Nita Brooks Marquita Taylor, president of the Santa Fe Area Council Neighborhood Association

Marquita Taylor, president of the Santa Fe Area Council Neighborhood Association, said she was pleased with how quickly a new store followed the previous one and called on the community to help keep it thriving.

"I'm glad it didn't take long from one store to the next. I'm glad and happy to see so many people here. And I just want the commitment of all these people to wrap your arms around this store because it has to stay safe," Taylor said.

Community leaders said they are confident the store is here to stay.

La'Nita Brooks Billy Ray, resident

Resident Billy Ray said the atmosphere inside the store matched the excitement outside.

"Beautiful, open, looking good, everyone's walking around happy, shopping," Ray said. "That's what we want to see."

United Market will slowly phase into a free membership concept after the first 30 days.

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