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96 names were read aloud Thursday evening at an annual vigil hosted by KC Mothers in Charge — one for every person killed by homicide in Kansas City so far this year. A candle was lit for every life lost.

WATCH | Vigil reads 96 names aloud as Kansas City homicide numbers show a decline from recent years

KC Mothers in Charge vigil reads 96 names aloud as Kansas City homicide numbers show a decline from recent years

The vigil also honored victims from previous years, giving families a place to grieve and remember the lives behind the headlines.

At this point in the year, Kansas City had recorded 118 homicides in 2025, 117 in 2024, and 143 in 2023.

Jake Weller Mayor Quinton Lucas

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the decline reflects the city's continued investment in public safety and community resources.

"We've already approved a $350 million dollar police budget which I believe is about a 7% increase on the prior year," said Lucas. "This allows us to put what seems like an imperative pentice on how we invest in people in our community."

The mayor said this is the lowest homicide count the city has seen in quite some time. But for the families gathered Thursday night, one is too many.

Scotty Dennis lost his daughter, Stormie Dennis, to homicide. He said the vigil gives him and other fathers a place to grieve together.

Jake Weller Scotty Dennis lost his daughter, Stormie Dennis

"Especially for the fathers," said Dennis. "This place has helped me so much. I just want you to know there is a place for us men as well."

Dennis said this event is especially meaningful for his family- with Stormie's death anniversary days away.

"This is what I go through every year coming up on the 30th. I cant hug my kid anymore. I cant say I love you to her and know that she's saying it back."

Organizations like KC Mothers in Charge hope that by keeping these names alive, they can help save others.

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