Volunteers paint tiny homes for veterans; help bring fresh starts to their lives

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A fresh coat of paint can do more than brighten a home. For veterans working toward a new start, it can serve as a reminder that their community is standing behind them.

That is the message behind a volunteer project bringing together the Veterans Community Project (VCP) and Veterans United Foundation, two organizations with a shared mission of ending veteran homelessness.

Volunteers paint tiny homes for veterans

Nearly 100 volunteers are helping paint 49 tiny homes, adding fresh color to the transitional housing community.

For Michael Stradford, a veteran volunteer, the work is another way to serve others.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Michael Stradford, a veteran volunteer

“I joined the National Guard specifically because I wanted to help people in times of need,” Stradford said.

That commitment to helping others continues through his volunteer work.

Erik Morse, board president of Veterans United Foundation, said the impact of the project was evident when one resident saw the newly painted homes.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Erik Morse, board president of Veterans United Foundation

“One of the residents walked by and said, ‘Whoa, this is so vibrant,'" Morse said. “And the smile on their faces, you know, we’re painting a house, they’re living inside their home.”

The tiny homes provide transitional housing for veterans experiencing homelessness, offering a safe place to live while they work toward their next steps.

Since its founding a decade ago, VCP has helped more than 8,000 veterans, according to the co-founder and chief projects officer.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Brandonn Mixon, co-founder and Chief Projects Officer

Brandonn Mixon said stable housing is essential for veterans who are trying to rebuild their lives.

“If you don’t have housing, you can’t do anything else,” Mixon said. “You need a place to be able to rest your head, feel safe, have a front-locking door, and then be able to say, ‘All right, what are my next steps?’”

For Mixon, the painting project represents more than improving the appearance of the homes. It also shows residents that their community cares about their well-being.

“I think the second coat of paint is just the reassurance that, hey, the community cares about you,” Mixon said. “This is an extra coat of armor, that we have your back and we’re here to stay.”

He said the commitment to supporting veterans in need is what makes the effort so meaningful.

“That’s kind of huge, that actually gives me chills,” Mixon said.

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