KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Water continues to work on a water main break in the Brookside neighborhood near the Crestwood Shops.

While water has been restored to individuals and businesses, the water main break shut down Aixois Bistro through the holidays.

WATCH: Water main break in Brookside closes beloved French bistro until 2027

Water main break in Brookside closes beloved French bistro until 2027

"It was a disaster," said Emmanuel Langlade, the restaurant's owner.

Aixois Bistro is a beloved French staple in Brookside. Langlade woke up to a frantic call from his employees.

"I was in my bed sleeping like a baby, very comfortable, nice and warm, and the phone rings," he said. "My staff said, 'Oh my god, there's so much water in the restaurant. What do we do? What do we do?"

Langlade arrived to find water in the kitchen, dining rooms and bathrooms.

He posted photos on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Credit: Aixois Screenshot

The owner said: "Yesterday, I was a mess but today, after a long night of thinking and talking to other people, I've been reassured that it will be taken care of."

Langlade initially thought it would only take a couple of days to recover, but they likely won't reopen until 2027.

KC Water acknowledged the inconvenience.

"We don't like to see these and any time we have something that impacts our rate payers, we want to take care of it rapidly. We want to take care of it efficiently," said Brent Herring, deputy director of KC Water.

According to Herring, there have been three unrelated breaks near this area in three weeks: a sewer line and two water lines.

He said KCMO has an aging system with 50,000 water valves and thousands of miles of water lines. There are working pipes that date back to the 1850's.

Every year, KC Water said funding is allocated to replace 28 miles on each system at a "significant cost."

"To businesses, to anybody, we appreciate everybody's patience to give us time to be able to be responsive, to be able to repair, to be able to put it back, because we can't do everything ten minutes after the break is fixed," Herring said.

In the meantime, KC Water expects work to be complete in the next few days.

Aixois will likely be back in the new year.

"We won't be able to make it for the holidays. Our staff will be unemployed but our staff will be taken care of," Langlade said.

According to the bistro owner, the city will assist with payroll and business expenses during the closure.

He asks the community to come see them when they reopen in 2027.