KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Court rulings continue to go back and forth on which congressional map will be in place in Missouri for the general election.

Boundaries were redrawn in 2025 in an effort by Republicans to take control of Missouri's 5th Congressional District.

Last Thursday, the Missouri Supreme Court decided to leave the fate of Missouri's congressional boundaries up to voters in the November election. The ruling erased the new lines drawn in 2025 and reverted the map to its 2022 form.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that voters will cast their ballots within the district boundaries drawn in 2025, reverting the state's highest court's ruling.

John Batten/KSHB Rae Petersen

“Well, sure, it’s confusing," said Rae Petersen, a Kansas City voter. "I’m not sure, even after I heard the news this morning, exactly where things stand."

Petersen lives in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood.

Week of court orders has Missouri voters asking: Which map counts?

"I'm right in the middle of it," she said.

With the new boundaries, Kansas City is divided into three districts. Missouri's 4th, 5th and 6th congressional district boundaries meet in Kansas City's Historic Northeast.

John Batten/KSHB Reginald Pollard

“New map, old map, it’s all the same place," said Reginald Pollard, a Kansas City voter.

While Pollard said the redistricting has left him feeling confused, he's not discouraged.

“Everybody’s vote counts," Pollard said. "I encourage everybody to go vote anyway.”

Wednesday afternoon, opponents of Missouri's new boundaries appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the Missouri Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the issue.

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