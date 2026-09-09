Which congressional map will Missouri use in November? Conflicting court orders leave answer unclear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal district court judge in St. Louis and the Missouri Supreme Court are now pointing Missouri election officials in opposite directions. For now, that leaves the state's congressional map for the November election unresolved.

Which congressional map will Missouri use in November? No clear answers yet

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins' request Tuesday to suspend the Missouri Supreme Court's decision blocking the state's new congressional map. That decision means the 2022 map would be in effect.

Patrick Semansky/AP The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Minutes later, a federal district court judge in St. Louis issued a temporary restraining order directing Hoskins to use the 2025 congressional map — known as the Missouri First Map — in November.

"It's a mess," said Matt Harris, an associate professor of political science at Park University. "It's really difficult for elections officials across the state of Missouri to figure out what they're supposed to be doing. You have a valid order from the Missouri Supreme Court that says to use one set of district boundaries, now you have an order from a district judge saying use one set of district boundaries."

Jake Weller/KSHB Matt Harris

The case stems from a filing by U.S. Rep. Bob Onder and State Sen. Rick Brattin, a Republican congressional candidate from Harrisonville. People Not Politicians Missouri filed an emergency notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit seeking to overturn the district judge's order.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said the state intends to comply with the federal ruling.

Jason Gould/KSHB Catherine Hanaway speaks at her introductory press conference as Missouri's next attorney general.

"Missouri is prepared to follow and comply with Chief Judge Clark's order that binds the state to using the Missouri First map for the November General Election," Hanaway said. "We appreciate Judge Clark's support of the rights of Missouri voters, and intend to comply with this federal ruling. We maintain that changing the congressional map in between the primary and general elections is simply not feasible and profoundly unjust to Missouri voters."

Hoskins called the federal ruling a victory.

Al Miller/KSHB Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins.

"This victory halts a full-on constitutional crisis," Hoskins said. "It ensures the candidates Missourians nominated in the August primary election are the same candidates running in the same congressional districts they will vote on in the November general election. This is a win for Missouri and a win for constitutional conservativism and I am proud to lead this charge."

Gov. Mike Kehoe also weighed in, writing on X that the Missouri First map will be used in the general election.

KSHB 41 News staff Mike Kehoe

"Voters and candidates deserve consistency, certainty, and not to have the rules changed between elections," Kehoe said.

Brattin, who ran his primary race under the newly redrawn 5th District, said he is pleased with the outcome.

KSHB 41 Rick Brattin

"I'm glad justice was done," he said. "It wasn't the highest court in the land, but it was a federal court that saw this case for what it was and rectified it. "I feel great, I'm very happy."

Critics say the new map unfairly targets the 5th District, which Democrat Emanuel Cleaver has won for two decades.

KSHB 41 Rick Brattin

Chuck Hatfield, an attorney for People Not Politicians, argued the St. Louis judge does not have the authority to overrule the Missouri Supreme Court.

"They can't use House Bill 1," Hatfield said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

KSHB 41 Chuck Hatfield

"They will be in contempt of an order of the Missouri Supreme Court if they do," Hatfield said. "Judge Clark's order does not say that the Missouri Supreme Court order is lifted."

Richard von Glahn of People Not Politicians said the matter ultimately belongs to voters.

"Our democracy belongs to us," von Glahn said.

Photo provided Richard Von Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians.

Harris said the legal uncertainty is far from over, noting the deadline for ballots to go out is Sept. 19.

"The window is shrinking here and we still don't have clarity on what set of district boundaries are going to be used come November," Harris explained. "There's really no clarity, because right now we have the final word from the Missouri Supreme Court, a word from a federal court, but not the final word. Stay tuned."

Experts expect more legal challenges in the coming days. Harris anticipates movement within 24 hours.

Jake Weller/KSHB Matt Harris

"This is one federal judge, there might be an appeal, it might make its way back up to the Supreme Court, but as of right now, you're sitting right here with the highest court in Missouri saying one thing, and then a federal judge. That's not the final word on that," Harris added.

Late Tuesday night, People Not Politicians and Richard von Glahn filed an emergency motion in federal court asking Judge Clark to stay the temporary restraining order while an appeal is pending, arguing that election officials are caught in an "impossible position" between two conflicting court orders. The group also filed a separate emergency motion in the Missouri Supreme Court asking the court to hold Secretary of State Denny Hoskins in contempt, arguing his announcement that he intends to use the Missouri First map is a direct violation of the court's September 3 injunction.

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This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platfom with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

