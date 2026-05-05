KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the murder of Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald since 2023. She's covering the murder trial in Johnson County. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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A jury in Johnson County heard the first full day of witness testimony in a murder trial connected to the death of a Fairway police officer.

Witness testimony, body camera recounts Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald's last moments

Ofc. Jonah Oswald was killed in the line of duty after two suspects led officers on a chase of a stolen vehicle through Johnson County.

The defendant is charged with the murder of Oswald, and several felonies, including theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

The state called ten witnesses on Tuesday, including a Good Samaritan who picked up the suspects, law enforcement officers, detectives and the people whose vehicle and firearm were allegedly stolen.

Body camera footage showed the moment Oswald and other officers entered the QuikTrip restroom, where Shannon Marshall was hiding.

It showed the graphic moment Oswald was shot in the head, and officers exchanged gunfire with Marshall.

According to the defense, Andrea Cothran and Marshall were in a relationship for roughly four months before the crime spree.

The crime spree allegedly began with the couple stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Tennessee and driving to Overland Park.

The state focused the jury’s attention on holding Cothran accountable in its opening statement.

"Cothran's decisions and actions made her directly responsible for his death, and the evidence will establish, and the law will tell you it’s as if she pulled the trigger," said Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Kevin O'Connor.

While the defense mentioned Cothran's relationship to Marshall, attorneys emphasized she was not accountable for Marshall's actions when Oswald was killed.

"Officer Oswald lost his life due to Mr. Marshall’s intentional, individual decision to bring that gun and kill a police officer. Officer Oswald’s sole killer — Shannon Marshall — died as a result of his own actions," said Carissa Leffler, defense attorney.

Testimony continues on Wednesday with surveillance footage from the Lenexa QuikTrip, where Cothran and Marshall are accused of stealing the vehicle involved in the chase.

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