KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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A woman accused of repeatedly slashing tires in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Whitney Jones faces burglary and property damage charges dating back to 2024. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed Jones was accused of slashing 35 tires in June and was arrested shortly after — but then released.

Woman accused of slashing Waldo tires to be arraigned Tuesday as neighbors report new incidents

Jackson County Judge Kea S. Bird-Riley agreed to the release despite prosecutors' objections. According to court documents, Jones was receiving court-ordered mental health treatment but stopped going.

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Zoe Lee, a neighbor who said her tires were slashed Friday, showed KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis video of the incident and reported it to police. The incident happened nearly one month after Jones was released from custody.

KSHB 41 Security video

"She has skipped my house before because of the cameras at my neighbors, and this time she only targeted my house," Lee said.

Lee described the Friday incident in detail.

"As soon as we go inside, she must have turned around and targeted my sister's tires, and slashed both the driver's side tires," Lee said.

KSHB 41 Zoe Lee showing security video

Neighbors are aware Jones has documented mental health issues but remain fearful and want a resolution.

Concerns have also grown beyond property damage.

Over the weekend, viewer emails raised alarms about threatening behavior on the Trolley Track Trail, and several neighbors echoed those concerns Monday.

"Lunging at people and threatening them," Lee said.

KSHB 41 Zoe Lee

KCPD confirmed officers took reports of the threatening behavior and are working with prosecutors to add those to Tuesday's grand jury case.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement on the new reports.

"We are prepared to review any new case, and if the evidence allows it, request any appropriate bond modifications," the prosecutor's office said.

Neighbors remain worried about further escalation.

"Now I'm going to end up getting cameras in the front, cameras in the back," Lee said.

The prosecutor's office also plans to meet with Waldo Tower neighborhood leaders next week.

"Every person deserves to feel safe in their community, and we're committed to working with Waldo leaders to make that a reality," the prosecutor's office said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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