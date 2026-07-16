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Argentina scored two goals in the waning minutes to defeat England 2-1, advancing to Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

Fans flooded the Power & Light District to celebrate — and say the real party hasn't even started yet.

World Cup fans react after Argentina stuns England in final minutes of semifinal match

The whole district erupted as the final whistle blew, with Argentina supporters who had spent the majority of the match on edge while England held a one-goal lead.

Brian Luton Argentina fan

"Oh, this is crazy. I've never been in something like this. I'm really enjoying this," one Argentina fan said.

Another fan, who identified himself as Cuban, said the moment was equally special for him.

"I love it. It's my first time. I'm Cuban, and I'm enjoying it," Bryan said.

Even as England led, Argentina fans never lost faith in their team.

Brian Luton Amilia and Belfina, Argentina fans

"The passion that we have in Argentina. We live for this, moments like this, we live for this," Amilia and Belfina, Argentina fans, said.

When Argentina scored the equalizer and then the go-ahead goal, the reaction was immediate.

Brian Luton Tristan and Sudipto, Argentina fans

"What can they say now? What can they say now? He's the GOAT, the best of all time. What can they say now?" Tristan and Sudipto, Argentina fans, said.

We've been following Argentina from day one, when they played their first match of the season against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. That day and the six incredible weeks that followed led to this moment and their chance at another World Cup championship.

"It was great, we're so happy. Oh my God. Just 10 minutes to go, it was amazing. And now we go to the final, and we're so very happy and excited about it," one fan said.

Andrae Hannon England fan

For England fans, the mood was far different.

"It's typical England... and that's the World Cup for England," one England fan said.

"England tended to back off, tried to play defense. It's worked in a lot of games during this World Cup. Not today," another England fan said.

Kansas City has become a home away from home for Argentina fans, with win after win throughout the tournament. Now they wait to see if Argentina will bring home their 4th World Cup.

"Argentina is going crazy because of this. All of this, this is everywhere in Argentina. It's going crazy, it's incredible," one fan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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