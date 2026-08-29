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Lunch bags, pet food and other essential supplies were available to families in need following last week’s devastating storms in Wyandotte County.

WATCH | Wyandotte County families turn to disaster resource center after storms

Wyandotte County families turn to disaster resource center for help after devastating storms

But for many residents, the Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, offered more than immediate supplies. It gave storm victims a chance to connect with multiple organizations in one place and begin figuring out what comes next.

Brian Luton JoAnn Woody, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter

“Normal’s not going to be anytime soon, and normal may not return,” said JoAnn Woody, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter.

Volunteers with the MARC hope their efforts can help families take steps toward rebuilding and recovery.

“Right after a disaster, you struggle trying to figure out who do I need to talk to about this," said Woody. "You feel like you’re being sent from door to door to door. And so whenever we can do a MARC for folks, we love to do that because that means all they have to do is come to one place and they can ask a whole lot of questions.”

Those questions range from home repairs and tree removal to one of the most basic needs, putting food on the table.

Brian Luton Volunteers with the MARC hope their efforts can help families take steps toward rebuilding and recovery

Woody said food and debris removal continue to be among the biggest needs in the community.

“One of the biggest needs right now is food and debris removal," she said. "There’s still a lot of big trees, big chunks of brush that are still in people’s yards that they need help getting out."

Organizations including United Methodist, Justice for Wyandotte, Harvesters and the Salvation Army were on hand to connect residents with resources.

Brian Luton Jennifer Stepp, executive director of social services for the Salvation Army

Jennifer Stepp, executive director of social services for the Salvation Army, said many residents are dealing with significant damage to their homes.

“We do a quick kind of assessment with them for their needs," Stepp said. "Damage levels — a lot of people we’ve seen so far today have roofs that need to be repaired, windows that have been smashed, tree removal."

For some homeowners, the road to recovery could come with a hefty price tag.

Those with homeowners’ insurance could still face thousands of dollars in expenses, while others may not have insurance to help cover the cost.

“For those who do have homeowners’ insurance, we’re talking about thousands of dollars, and not everyone has that,” Stepp said. “So every bit helps if they can. We would love it, and again, volunteers for the tree removal stuff also.”

As Wyandotte County continues to recover, community organizations say support whether through donations, supplies or volunteer work can make a difference for families trying to put their lives back together.

“I encourage people to find a way, if there’s a way they can find time in their lives to give back by donating a little bit of their time," said Woody. "There are so many great organizations a part of this, and it all starts with community.”

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