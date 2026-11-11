'20 years in the making': Parkville dedicates new Veterans Memorial

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The city of Parkville is dedicating a memorial giving community members a place to remember the men and women who served this country.

Fabian Rosales

It's been a project 20 years in the making, and it's becoming a reality Wednesday morning.

The memorial recently installed monuments showcasing different forces, along with the men and women who served.

Those behind the new memorial say it's all about creating something the community can come back to — not just today, but for generations to come.

Fabian Rosales

"I sat on the Parkville Parks Board in 2006, and a couple of us decided that we were tired of traveling around the country to see other veterans memorials in all these towns. So we decided to do our own," Jim McCall said.

As a veteran himself, this moment is one McCall won't soon forget.

Fabian Rosales

"We're very proud now that Parkville citizens can come here, but it's not just for the citizens of Parkville. It's regional. It's national," McCall said.

The memorial includes flags representing each branch of the military, monuments, and engravings highlighting their history.

One feature that caught my eye is a granite display with individual veteran tiles.

Families can purchase a tile honoring a veteran, including their photo, military service and a QR code that shares more about their story.

Fabian Rosales

"I hope it gives them a place to reflect if they're a veteran, to honor if they're a relative of a veteran, and to just think about the enormous impact that veterans have had on this country," McCall said.

That's really what McCall says the memorial is all about — making sure the service and sacrifice of veterans are remembered long after Veterans Day is over.

"After working for 20 years on this, it's it's been worth it," McCall said.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting and dedication at 10 a.m. at the new memorial plaza. There will also be a reception at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 318.

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