66th annual World of Wheels auto show returns to Kansas City this weekend

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The annual event, now in its 66th year, is taking over Bartle Hall this weekend with hundreds of custom vehicles from across the country.

The show features a wide range of cars, trucks and motorcycles — from classic hot rods and muscle cars to modern custom builds.

World of Wheels car show

Many of the vehicles on display have been extensively modified, showcasing detailed paintwork, engine upgrades and unique designs that highlight the creativity of builders.

In addition to the vehicles, the event includes specialty exhibits and competitions that recognize craftsmanship and innovation in the custom car community.

General admission is $28 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 years old and under.

Attendees can explore interactive elements such as pinstriping demonstrations, where artists showcase detailed, hand-painted designs often used in custom automotive work.

The event also includes appearances from several celebrities. Among those scheduled to attend are "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress Catherine Bach and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye.

Families can expect kid-friendly attractions, including character appearances and interactive displays designed to make the event accessible for all ages.

The World of Wheels auto show runs through Sunday, drawing visitors from across the metro and beyond.

The times for the show are listed below:



10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Organizers anticipate strong attendance as the event continues to be a long-standing tradition for car lovers in the region.

Tickets are available at the door, with a full schedule of events and appearances happening throughout the weekend.

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