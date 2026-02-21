KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Drivers in Kansas are getting their first look at the new 69Express toll lanes as they officially open along U.S. Route 69 in Johnson County.

69Express: What the toll lanes mean for drivers and how it works

The express lanes run north and south between 103rd Street and 151st Street, marking the first time toll lanes have been implemented in this stretch of 69 Highway.

The project is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety along one of the Kansas City metro’s busiest corridors.

Officials say drivers are not required to pay a toll to continue using the highway. Two general-purpose lanes in each direction will remain free. The express lanes are simply a paid option for motorists who want a more reliable commute — especially during peak travel times.

How it works

Access to the express lanes is limited:



Southbound: Drivers can enter at 103rd Street, exit at 135th Street, or continue to 151st Street.

Northbound: Access begins near 151st Street, with exits at Blue Valley Parkway, 119th Street, College Boulevard and I-435, before ending at 103rd Street.

The lanes are separated from general traffic by double white lines, and drivers are not allowed to cross those markings.

What drivers should know

Toll rates will vary depending on traffic volume and time of day. Drivers with a K-Tag or compatible partner pass will pay the posted rate displayed on overhead signs. Those without a pass will be billed by mail at a higher rate.

Transportation leaders say the goal is to ease traffic trouble spots and give commuters another option when traffic backs up — while keeping traditional lanes open for everyone at no cost.

